Baker Hughes Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

