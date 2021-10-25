Bank of America Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $188.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,424,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

