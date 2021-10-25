Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,718 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

