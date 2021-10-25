Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 56.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.