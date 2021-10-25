Bank of Montreal Can Has $737,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 291,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 286,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 150,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.11 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

