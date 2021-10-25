Bank of Montreal Can Has $789,000 Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

