Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,717 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

