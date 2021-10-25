Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 88,845 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 64,380.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

