Bank of Montreal Can Takes $807,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

