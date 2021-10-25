Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 153,488 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

