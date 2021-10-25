Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,626 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 6.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $405.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

