Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.22 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TRTX opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. On average, research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.06%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

