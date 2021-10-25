Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.