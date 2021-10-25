Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 98,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Alphatec worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $190,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

