Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,762 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Forterra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 55.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 90.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Forterra by 13.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.37. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

