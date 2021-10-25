Barclays Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $97.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

