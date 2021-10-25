Barclays Lowers Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 787

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 615.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 638.13. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766 ($10.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

