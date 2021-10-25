Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $176.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.14.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 2,912,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,406. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

