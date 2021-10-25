Barclays Raises Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 545

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHB. Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 620 ($8.10).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

SHB stock opened at GBX 618 ($8.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.82. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.