Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Sells £526,098.24 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72).

Shares of BDEV traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 646.40 ($8.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,336. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 692.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,238.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 831.33 ($10.86).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

