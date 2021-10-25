Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 171.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.4% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BZH opened at $18.42 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

