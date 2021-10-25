Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

BLWYF stock remained flat at $$46.40 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

