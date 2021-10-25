Belt Price Tops $39.41 (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,860.76 or 0.99852596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.76 or 0.06528238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021337 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.