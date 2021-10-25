Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday.

HUM opened at GBX 17.32 ($0.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.01 million and a PE ratio of -21.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.74 ($0.51).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

