Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Decreased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

