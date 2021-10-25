Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Increased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Bill.com worth $95,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $302.13 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.07.

In other Bill.com news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,646,131 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

