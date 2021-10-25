Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.30 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.40. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.60 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.80 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

