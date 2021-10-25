Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3,500.00

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and last traded at GBX 3,500 ($45.73), with a volume of 4711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,675 ($48.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,989.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,018.11. The company has a market capitalization of £182.32 million and a PE ratio of 28.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $43.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,855 ($50.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,864.20 ($10,274.63).

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

