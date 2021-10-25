BitBall 24 Hour Volume Reaches $879,490.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.76 million and $879,490.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

