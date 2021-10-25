BitCapitalVendor Trading Down 1.8% This Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $972,726.14 and $85,793.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BCV is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

