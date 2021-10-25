Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.74 million and $1,190.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

