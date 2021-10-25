Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $132,071.60 and approximately $31,352.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033529 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.