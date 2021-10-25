Bitcoin Confidential 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,891.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $16,891.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

