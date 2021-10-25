Bitradio (BRO) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $105,745.70 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.51 or 0.00856430 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,533,365 coins and its circulating supply is 10,533,360 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

