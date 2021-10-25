BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 424.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period.

Shares of CII stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

