BlackRock Inc. Acquires 44,162 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $30,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 105,115 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVLG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $27.43 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $460.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.