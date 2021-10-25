BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Athenex worth $31,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 78.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.68. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. Research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.