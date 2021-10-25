BlackRock Inc. Has $31.45 Million Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.81% of Berry worth $31,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

