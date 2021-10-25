BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,331 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.93% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 209,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $4,536,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $994.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

