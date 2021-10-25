BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Grifols worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the second quarter worth $222,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $13.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.