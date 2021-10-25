BlackRock Inc. Sells 108,082 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $32,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $347.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.