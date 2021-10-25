BMO Capital Markets Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $60.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.67 on Friday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

