BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 2nd

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$22.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.78. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.96 and a 1 year high of C$22.94.

