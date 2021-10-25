Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.07.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

BPRN opened at $30.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.