BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.