Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.90.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 0.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.39.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

