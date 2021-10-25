Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.05

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.05 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 41612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.50.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$228.87 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.94.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Oberndorf acquired 1,021,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,735,622.62. Insiders acquired a total of 1,050,854 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,645 over the last 90 days.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.