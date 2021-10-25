BoutsPro Hits Market Capitalization of $234,183.36 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $234,183.36 and approximately $72.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00213364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00105356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

