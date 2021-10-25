Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$284.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $209.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

