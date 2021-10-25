Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

